Czech Antibiotics and Biotransformations Research Institute

- The privatization of the Antibiotics and Biotransformations Research Institute (VUAB) in the Czech Republic is under discussion, with a final decision expected to be taken within two to three months, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. It is possible that the Institute could be partly sold to its management. It was founded in 1949, and is Europe's second-largest manufacturer of ephedrine, producing 150 tonnes a year, according to the report.
