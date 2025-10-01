Czech Chem/Pharma Output in 1995

The Czech Chemical Industry Union says Czech drug and chemical output rose 15.6% in 1995 to 55.08 billion koruna ($1.6 million), reports CTK business News. And the retail price of health care rose 0.1% in March over february, reports the Czech Statistical Office. March's inflation rate was 0.6%. Health care prices rose 10.6% in the 12 months to March 1996, notes CTK.

Meantime, the Czech cabinet has approved the merger of seven health insurance companies whose plans for 1996 were rejected by parliament, says Business News. Another three insurers, which will take over the clients and debts of these seven firms, will receive a loan worth $22.6 million, repayable within five years. repayments will start next January 1.