Czech Drug Approval "Bribery" Allegations

In the Czech republic, the Prace daily newspaper has alleged that a number of pharmaceutical companies have tried in the recent past to bribe a high-ranking Ministry of Health official responsible for the approval of medicines, according to the CTK news agency's Business News publication.
Prace alleges that the sums offered ranged from hundreds of thousands of koruna to 1 million koruna ($36,850) for having drugs approved at a faster rate than usual, and adds that it is small drug companies which peddle bribes to Ministry officials or employees of the drugs control office, the SUKL, says CTK. Prace cites Health Ministry sources and a Czech drugs distributor to support its controversial and seemingly as-yet unproven allegation.
A Ministry source ruled out the possibility of corruption, since each new product is approved by a commission. However, it is alleged by one foreign pharmaceutical company that bribes were taken at the Ministry even when products were assessed by a commission. In addition, an anonymous SUKL employee reportedly said that SUKL employees have accepted bribes of at least 20,000 koruna; this accusation is also believed to be based on an allegation rather than on any proof.
