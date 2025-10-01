Czech Drug Imports

The Center for External Economic Relations in the Czech Republic has reported that pharmaceuticals and drug products comprised 20% of chemical imports into the Republic during the first eight months of 1996, reports CTK Business News. Chemicals comprised 11.9% of all Czech imports in the period.

Meantime, a report from the Czech Statistical Office says that the retail price of health care in the Republic rose 0.5% in September over August, according to CTK. The price of health care was 2.3% higher than in September 1995.

Retail prices generally increased 0.3% in September this year.