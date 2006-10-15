Saturday 8 November 2025

Czech drug spending reaches $2.6B in 2005

15 October 2006

Pharmaceutical spending has been rising every year in the Czech Republic and citizens paid nearly 58.0 billion korunas ($2.62 billion) for medicines in 2005, or 5% more than in 2004, reports the English language Prague Daily, quoting the local Hospodarske noviny newspaper.

The amount covered directly by patients has also been increasing: to over 10.0 billion korunas in cash, while in 2002 it was 8.0 billion korusas, the paper writes. The main reason for the rise in costs is that people use newer, more effective medicines that are much more expensive, drug policy expert Josef Suchopar told the daily, noting that "this accounts for two-thirds of the increase." Another reason is that new drugs are available, Mr Suchopar said.

Lubomir Chudoba, head of the Czech Chamber of Pharmacists, told the newspaper that the spending on medicines has been rising more steeply in hospitals than in the outpatient sphere as the most expensive drugs are used in the former. The growing costs on medicines are a common phenomenon in the European Union, as the old EU member countries show an average 6%-10% increase every year, the Hospodarske noviny noted.

