Czech Drugs/Chemicals Share Prices Down

The Prague Stock Exchange in the Czech Republic reports that shares inpharmaceutical and chemical industry companies fell 20.38% in value during December 15, 1995-December 31, 1996, notes CTK Business News.

This decline was one of the biggest of any industrial sector during the period.

- Free trade in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment between the Czech Republic and Israel began on January 1, the Republic's first such treaty with a country outside Europe.