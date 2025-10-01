Czech Farmak Fails To Pay For Plant

Czech pharmaceuticals and drug additives producer Farmak is alleged not to have paid for the main plant of the formerly state-owned Farmakon Olomouc drugs company which it purchased last year in a public tender, according to the CTK news agency's Business News.

Farmak said that the payment, due in late March, was delayed due to issues concerning land ownership. Once these matters have been resolved, bank funding for the purchase of the plant will be released. When the tender for the plant was issued, the opening bid was 389 million koruna ($14.3 million); the price Farmak offered for the plant has not been revealed.