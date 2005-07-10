Czech govt moves on health service reform

The Czech government has backed a series of measures aimed at restoring financial stability to the country's health care system. The health service has debts at present of some $403.0 million. Health Minister Milada Emmerova has said that up to $1.4 billion could be saved by mid-2007 if the measures are put into operation.
One aspect of the plan is to consolidate the health insurance sector and reinforce the role of the state-owned firm VZP. Medicine costs would be cut 5%-6% by increased control on prescriptions and the introduction of what appears to be a form of health care monitoring book.
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