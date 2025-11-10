Czech Govt To Retain Share In drug Firms

Czech Industry and Trade Minister Vladimir Dlouhy has said that the state will maintain a majority stake in the Infusia, Leciva and Spofa pharmaceutical companies "for other than economic reasons," reports the CTK news agency's Business News. He made the comment while announcing that the state would maintain a controlling stake only in strategically important companies.

At the same time, Mr Dlouhy questioned the present openness of the Czech market to foreign medicine imports, noting their impact on prices on the domestic market.

Health Insurer In Trouble Meantime, the Hornicke Zamestnanecke Zdravotni Pojistovia insurance company, a major operator in the Czech health insurance market, recorded a loss of 392 million koruna ($14.4 million) in 1994, reports Business News. Finance Minister Ivan Kocarnik said that a study of HZZP by his ministry had revealed that the company was not functioning well financially.