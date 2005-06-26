Czech moves on health insurance

The Czech Christian Democrat and Communist parties have said they are willing to agree that nine of the country's health insurance companies should be merged into one organization. The Christian Democrats are part of the government coalition while the Communists are part of the opposition.

The plan for a merger was announced earlier by Health Minister Milada Emmerova. The head of the Christian Democrats, Miroslav Kalousek, has said the merger would only be possible if health care can be funded from more sources than at present. One health insurance enterprise would be more efficient, he added.

The deputy chairman of the Communist party, Vaclav Exner, has said funding allocated for health care is frequently wasted and if the merger would stop this leakage he will support it. The main aim of the merger plan, however, is to reduce the debt of the country's general health insurance company, the VZP, by actually ending competition.