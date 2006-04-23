Czech moves to make drugs available outside pharmacies

The Czech Ministry of Health has drafted a new directive that would make drugs available to people outside pharmacies, a move which pharmacists see as a "chaotic solution" to the current problems, the daily newspaper Hospodarske reports. If approved, the directive would allow the sale of prescription medicines in special drugstores that would have no connection with the pharmacies. These shops are designed to serve people who live far from a pharmacy, the Ministry says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze