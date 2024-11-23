Czech Pharma/Health Care Data

The Czech Republic's pharmaceutical and chemical industries had combined production value of 16.7 billion koruna ($605.2 million) in the first quarter of 1996, up 6% on first-quarter 1995, reports CTK Business News.

And the Czech Statistical Office reports that the two industries' producer prices rose 2.1% in May over April, compared with a rise of 0.3% for industry as a whole, and that the retail price of health care rose 0.1% in May, compared with a monthly inflation rate of 0.6% in May.