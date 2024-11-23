Czech Pharma Imports From CEFTA

Medicines and pharmaceuticals accounted for 4% of total imports by the Czech Republic from the Central European Free Trade Agreement countries in the first half of this year, according to the CTK news agency's Business News, quoting Center for External Economic Relations figures.

Meantime, the Czech Statistical Office has said that health care prices in July 1996 were 2.1% higher than in July 1995, but the retail price of medicines fell by 1.7%.