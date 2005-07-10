Czech Pharma says savings possible

The Czech Pharmaceutical Association, the CLK, has said the country's health service could save up to $403.0 million on drugs out of a total consumption cost last year of $2.2 billion. CLK chairman Lubomir Chudoba said the savings could be even higher because the estimate does not include the cost of treatment of complications caused by the incorrect use of medicines.
Spending on drugs in the Czech Republic is affected by a pharmacy and distribution sector surcharge as well as drug company marketing of products to doctors. Mr Chudoba also said that a further $120.0 million could be saved if drug wastage was stopped.
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