Czech political row over drug payments

The Czech Republic's opposition Civic Democrat party, the ODS, has called on the government to suspend a regulation of payment for drugs and medicines which is scheduled for introduction in 2006.
The Ministry of Health has said that, under the regulation, there would be no extra patient charges, but this has been questioned by both the Czech Pharmacists Association and the organization representing international drugmakers in the country, the MAFS.
Previously, the European Commission had written to the Czech government, calling on it to modify its regulations on coverage of drugs and medicines because of defects in the transposition of the European Union directive on drug prices into Czech law and health insurance coverage. The Republic's current system for determining drug prices is not transparent, the Commission had told the government (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze