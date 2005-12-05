Czech political row over drug payments

The Czech Republic's opposition Civic Democrat party, the ODS, has called on the government to suspend a regulation of payment for drugs and medicines which is scheduled for introduction in 2006.

The Ministry of Health has said that, under the regulation, there would be no extra patient charges, but this has been questioned by both the Czech Pharmacists Association and the organization representing international drugmakers in the country, the MAFS.

Previously, the European Commission had written to the Czech government, calling on it to modify its regulations on coverage of drugs and medicines because of defects in the transposition of the European Union directive on drug prices into Czech law and health insurance coverage. The Republic's current system for determining drug prices is not transparent, the Commission had told the government (Marketletters passim).