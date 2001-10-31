Czech Republic foreign pharma trade

The Czech Republic exported pharmaceuticals worth 3.49 billion koruna($94.1 million) during the first eight months of this year, an increase of 23.9% over the same period of 2000, say General Customs Directorate data reported by the CTK news agency's Business News.

Pharmaceutical imports increased 19.3%, year-on-year, totaling 18.03 billion koruna, the report adds, noting that Czech drug imports are substantially higher in value terms than its exports, largely because they are more expensive.