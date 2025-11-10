Czech Republic Has Lowest Health Costs

A recent study by the Slovak Statistical Office has revealed that the average Czech family spends only 7.5% of its overall household expenditure on health care, the lowest figure of any central European country, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. In Hungary, family health care expenditure accounted for 8.8%, in Slovenia for 9.2% and in Slovakia 11.4%.
The study, which is based on 1993 data, points out that, in comparison, Swiss and Austrian households spend 10.8% of overall expenditure on health care, while in Italy the figure is 11% and in Germany it is 13.4%.
Meantime, according to MTI-Econews of Hungary, the Hungarian state health fund deficit increased from 22.6 billion forints in the first eight months of 1994 to 24.5 billion forints ($181.2 million) for the like, 1995 period. The fund is reported to have maintained solvency only by drawing on funding from the central budget's liquidity fund.
