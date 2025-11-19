Czech Republic Health Minister Sacked

Czech Health Minister Ludek Rubas has been sacked because of his failure to communicate with doctors and is replaced by Transport Minister Jan Strasky, says Premier Vaclav Klaus, although Mr Rubas had led the health sector in the right direction, he added.
Mr Rubas' dismissal was demanded by the 6,000-strong Doctors' Trade Union, which threatens strike action on November 1 if its demands for a pay rise and radical changes in the system are not met.
Meantime, the retail price of health care in the Czech Republic rose 0.2% in September compared with August, says the CTK news agency's Business News, and was 3.6% higher than in September 1994. Costs in the first nine months of 1995 were 2.4% up on the same period of 1994.
