D-Pharm starts Ph IIb study of stroke drug

Israeli biopharmaceutical group D-Pharm has begun patient enrollment in a confirmatory Phase IIb study of its novel neuroprotective drug, DP-b99, under evaluation for the treatment of acute stroke. The international multicenter study is double-blind and placebo-controlled in design, and aims to reconfirm the efficacy and beneficial effect of the agent as previously observed in 150 stroke patients, as well as to extend the safety data obtained from the Phase IIa study. DP-b99 will be given intravenously over four days, with first administration up to nine hours following stroke onset. Patients will be stratified into those treated within six and nine hours, to define the drug's optimal therapeutic window.