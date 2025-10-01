D&TB Slams Betaferon And Draws Sharp Rebuff

The UK Consumers' Association's Drug & Therapeutics Bulletin, has issued a negative report on Schering's Betaferon (interferon beta) for multiple sclerosis and sparked a fierce retort from the manufacturer. Betaferon was launched in the UK in December 1995.
The D&TB notes that there are some aspects of Betaferon's pivotal trial which undermine its validity, including the fact that it was not analyzed on an intention-to-treat basis and that many patients developed unwanted side effects, so the trial was not truly blind. It also points to the lack of evidence that Betaferon "alters progression of disability, duration of exacerbations, symptoms between exacerbations or performance of daily social activity." This was why the European Commission approved the drug subject to an annual review of its safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic data, says the D&TB.
The price of the drug has been set too high, says the D&TB, noting that manufacturers set the price of their products at a figure they think the market can bear. "The price has little bearing on the cost of development," it notes. The D&TB concludes that Betaferon can reduce the number and severity of relapses in selected MS patients, but the drug is expensive and the evidence for its benefits is weak; "we do not recommend its use except as part of a clinical trial or detailed clinical audit and then only under the supervision of a hospital neurologist."
