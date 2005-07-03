Dade Behring's improved test OKed by FDA

Dade Behring Holdings of the USA says it has obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its improved formulation of the antimicrobial agent vancomycin on MicroScan Dried Gram-Positive Overnight antimicrobial susceptibility test panels.

According to the firm, it is the only company offering an automated identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing system cleared by the FDA for improved detection of vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.