Dade Behring to buy Ranbaxy diagnostics assets

USA-based Dade Behring, the world's largest company solely dedicated to clinical diagnostics, has reached an agreement in principle to acquire certain medical diagnostic assets from Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy. The current partnership allows Ranbaxy's India-based customers to purchase Dade Behring's portfolio of products and services. Because of the success of this relationship, Dade Behring says it has decided to acquire the same business that is currently distributing Dade Behring products.

"This acquisition will open significant new opportunities in an important world economy," said Jim Reid-Anderson, chief executive of Dade Behring. "India has a growing population, and awareness of the need for health care is increasing rapidly in both urban and rural areas. Our intent is to grow our presence in India by leveraging our innovative products and world-class service," he added.

"Dade Behring and Ranbaxy have shared business values and a shared commitment to customer excellence," said Jean-Luc Devleeschauwer, vice president of Asia Pacific at Dade Behring. "Because our customers - and the patients they serve - are extremely important to both companies, we are committed to providing a seamless integration of the businesses and will continue to give customers the same outstanding service, support and quality of products that they are receiving today," he added.