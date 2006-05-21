Daichii Sankyo's 2005/6 net income up 9.7%

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo says that its operating income for the 12 months ended March 2006 increased 9.7% to 154.7 billion ($1.4 billion), exceeding the company's target of 147.0 billion yen. The firm also reported that its net income had seen a modest 2.6% increase to 87.6 billion, which it says was effected by extraordinary expenses of 9.9 billion yen in relation its plan to complete the of integration Daiichi and Sankyo by 2007, in addition to losses of 5.2 billion yen associated with the impairment of plant facilities.

The company added that sales of its antibacterial agent levofloxacin, sold as Cravit in Japan and Levaquin in the USA, rose 6.6% to 50.2 billion yen, with exports of the drug to its licensee Johnson & Johnson growing 21.9% to 29.5 billion. The firm also reported that global revenue from sales of the antihypertensive agent olmesartan hit 25.6 billion yen from 9.0 billion yen the year earlier.

In contrast, turnover contribution from the hypercholesterolemia treatment pravastatin (Pravachol in the USA, Mevalotin in Japan) fell 8.8% to 75.2 billion yen in Japan due, the firm says, to the impact of generic competition. The group added that exports of the drug to its US licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 16.2% to 64.5 billion yen because of weaker demand.