DAIICHI AGREEMENT

- Daiichi has reached an agreement with Sonus Pharmaceuticals of the USA for the marketing and distribution rights to QW3600 (called Echogen in the USA) in Japan and several other Asian countries. The product is Sonus' lead ultrasound contrast agent for use in cardiology and radiology procedures. Echogen, which is in Phase II trials in the USA, is expected to generate milestone, royalty and manufacturing payments from Daiichi under the agreement.