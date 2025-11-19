DAIICHI AND 3M AGREEMENT

- Daiichi Pharmaceutical, 3M Healthcare and 3M are to collaborate on clinical studies in Japan on the oral hepatitis drug R-837. The drug, originally developed by 3M, works via the stimulation of interferons, primarily alpha interferon, in the body. 3M is currently conducting a Phase II study of the drug in the USA.
