Daiichi FY2005 net income soars 39%

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi has reported favorable consolidated earnings for the fiscal year to March 2005, on growth in Japan and overseas of its mainstay antibacterial agent Cravit (levofloxacin) and cost controls. Total revenues rose 1.8% to 328.5 billion yen ($3.12 billion), with domestic sales up 1.3% to 260.0 billion yen as prescription drugs overcame the negative impact of price cuts averaging 5% for the firm.
Operating income was up 21.6% to 56.1 billion yen and recurring income grew 22.7% to 57.3 billion yen, exceeding the target, while net income soared 39.4% to 37.2 billion yen on the recording of net extraordinary income worth 7.4 billion yen due to the return of the substitute portion of employees' pension funds (extraordinary income of 11.7 billion yen), a gain from the change of the annuity system and the profit realized from the transfer of its animal health business (Marketletters passim).
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