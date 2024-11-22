Daiichi Pharmaceutical's DX-9065a

- Daiichi Pharmaceutical says it intends to introduce DX-9065a, a product for disseminated intravascular coagulation syndrome which is in Phase I, into foreign markets, reports Pharma Japan. The company is optimistic that the drug, an inhibitor of activated coagulation factor Xa, will do well in European and US markets as the prevelance of DIC is higher in these areas than in Japan.
