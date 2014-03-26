Thursday 20 November 2025

Daiichi Sankyo launches research program to facilitate New Drug Discovery

26 March 2014
Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has announced its TaNeDS (Take a New challenge for Drug diScovery) collaborative drug discovery project for 2014. The company will select research partners for the project from among researchers based in Japan.

The program is part of Daiichi Sankyo’s five-year Business Plan (FY2013-2017) to develop a competitive pipeline for rapid and continuous creation of innovative new drugs. One aspect of this strategy is the collaborative research and grant program TaNeDS, which was launched in 2011 and has since received numerous research theme proposals from across Japan, with various projects currently ongoing. Daiichi Sankyo will continue the program in 2014, seeking further drug discovery research possibilities by casting a wide net to find research themes and technologies that will result in the discovery of new drugs. Furthermore, following on from 2013, Daiichi Sankyo’s wholly owned subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo RD Novare Co, is again joining TaNeDS to promote the development of technology platforms for the next generation.

Overview of TaNeDS

