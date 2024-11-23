DAIINIPPON GRANTS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE

- Dainippon is to grant exclusive marketing rights to Rhone-Poulenc Rorer for its Spara (sparfloxacin) antibiotic in the USA and Canada. Spara is currently in Phase III studies in the USA and R-PR is expected to file for a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of 1995. The two companies are planning to promote-jointly the drug in Europe, where it is expected to be launched in France in September under the tradename Zagam (it was approved in October 1993).
