Dainippon News

- Dainippon Pharmaceutical has begun marketing Warner-Lambert's Pimenol (pirmenol HCl), a treatment for continuous arrhythmia, in Japan, according to Pharma Japan. Dainippon has also reported that it has agreed with its US partner, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, to share equally the costs of conducting clinical trials and development in the USA for its new antibacterial agent Spara (sparfloxacin). The two companies will share prospective profits from sales of the drug in the USA and Canada.