Saturday 8 November 2025

Dainippon Sumitomo net income falls 4.4%

20 November 2006

Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma says that its net sales for the first half of the 2007 financial year dropped 19.2% on the like, year-ago period, to 126.9 billion yen ($1.1 billion), while net income fell 4.4% to 9.5 billion yen. At 20.5 billion yen, operating income was 17% greater and recurring income 15% more than interim projections.

During the period, the group's pharmaceutical sales declined 23.5% to 100.3 billion yen after it dissolved a partnership with the Japanese unit of US health care major Abbott Laboratories, as well as the negative impact of Japan's National Health Insureance drug price revision and a fall in industrial property revenues.

However, the firm's four main drugs all posted solid sales growth: the anti-hypertensive Amlodin (amlodipin) rose 2.1% to 28.7 billion yen; the gastrokinetic drug Gasmotin (mosapride citrate) jumped 11% to 8.9 billion yen; Meropen (meropenem), a carbapenem-based antibiotic, contributed 7.0 billion yen, up 1%; and the vasodilator Prorenal (limaprost alfadex) gained 11.6% to 6.8 billion yen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze