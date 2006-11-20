Dainippon Sumitomo net income falls 4.4%

Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma says that its net sales for the first half of the 2007 financial year dropped 19.2% on the like, year-ago period, to 126.9 billion yen ($1.1 billion), while net income fell 4.4% to 9.5 billion yen. At 20.5 billion yen, operating income was 17% greater and recurring income 15% more than interim projections.

During the period, the group's pharmaceutical sales declined 23.5% to 100.3 billion yen after it dissolved a partnership with the Japanese unit of US health care major Abbott Laboratories, as well as the negative impact of Japan's National Health Insureance drug price revision and a fall in industrial property revenues.

However, the firm's four main drugs all posted solid sales growth: the anti-hypertensive Amlodin (amlodipin) rose 2.1% to 28.7 billion yen; the gastrokinetic drug Gasmotin (mosapride citrate) jumped 11% to 8.9 billion yen; Meropen (meropenem), a carbapenem-based antibiotic, contributed 7.0 billion yen, up 1%; and the vasodilator Prorenal (limaprost alfadex) gained 11.6% to 6.8 billion yen.