Dainippon Sumitomo's income leaps 16%

Osaka, Japan-headquartered drugmaker Dainippon Sumitomo says that its operating income for the financial year ended March 31, 2006, hit 44.7 billion yen ($406.3 million) up 16.3% on the year earlier period and ahead of its estimate of 41.0 billion yen. The firm added that it had also seen extraordinary expenses of 8.2 billion yen, in relation to its merger in October 2005, but that this cost had been covered by profits from the sale of securities and fixed assets. As a result, the group's net income was up 16.3% to 25.3 billion for the period.
The company also reported that it had seen revenue expansion from the following four products: the antihypertensive Amlodin (amlodipine), which granted 56.8 billion yen; the gastroprokinetic agent Gasmotin (mosapride citrate), sales of which grew 8.7% to 16.3 billion yen; Meropen (meropenem), the carbapenem-based antibiotic which contributed 14.1 billion yen; and the vasodilator Prorenal (limaprost alfadex) which grew 26% to 12.6 billion yen.
During the year, the firm's selling, general and administrative expenses edged down 0.4% due to its reduced R&D outlay, which fell 2.0% to 41.8 billion during the reported period.
