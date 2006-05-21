Saturday 8 November 2025

Dainippon Sumitomo's income leaps 16%

21 May 2006

Osaka, Japan-headquartered drugmaker Dainippon Sumitomo says that its operating income for the financial year ended March 31, 2006, hit 44.7 billion yen ($406.3 million) up 16.3% on the year earlier period and ahead of its estimate of 41.0 billion yen. The firm added that it had also seen extraordinary expenses of 8.2 billion yen, in relation to its merger in October 2005, but that this cost had been covered by profits from the sale of securities and fixed assets. As a result, the group's net income was up 16.3% to 25.3 billion for the period.

The company also reported that it had seen revenue expansion from the following four products: the antihypertensive Amlodin (amlodipine), which granted 56.8 billion yen; the gastroprokinetic agent Gasmotin (mosapride citrate), sales of which grew 8.7% to 16.3 billion yen; Meropen (meropenem), the carbapenem-based antibiotic which contributed 14.1 billion yen; and the vasodilator Prorenal (limaprost alfadex) which grew 26% to 12.6 billion yen.

During the year, the firm's selling, general and administrative expenses edged down 0.4% due to its reduced R&D outlay, which fell 2.0% to 41.8 billion during the reported period.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze