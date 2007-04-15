Dainippon Sumitomo updates on progress of lurasidone and ranirestat

At its 2007 annual R&D meeting, Japanese drug major Dainippon Sumitomo said that it aims to accelerate in-house drug discovery and expand in-licensing and collaboration activities, while maintaining its focus in three therapeutic areas: metabolic syndrome-related diseases, psychiatric ailments and inflammatory disorders.
In its metabolic syndrome program, three drug candidates have moved up to preclinical-stage development and one compound, for the treatment of bronchial asthma, has reached preclinical testing.
Delegates at the meeting also heard presentations on two potentially-important compounds: lurasidone (SM-13496) for the treatment of schizophrenia and ranirestat (AS-3201) for diabetic neuropathy.
