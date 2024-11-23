Dainnippon Recall Three Products Over "Mad Cow" Concerns

- Dainnippon Pharmaceutical has recalled Fero Gradumet (iron ferrous sulfate), for the treatment of anemia, Medihaler Iso (isoprenaline sulfate) and Medihaler D (isoprenaline hydrochloride), for bronchitis, as the products are thought to contain lipid extracted from cattle in Britain. Since April the Japanese Ministry of Health has banned the import of foods and drugs that contain British cattle products over fears of "mad cow" disease. 1995 sales of the drugs totaled 900 million yen ($8.27 million), less than 1% of total sales.
