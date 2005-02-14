Dalton tries to veto Teikoku Hormone/Grelan merger

Dalton Investments, whose 1,200-yen- and 1,300-yen-per-share friendly management buyout offers were rejected by the management of Japanese drugmaker Teikoku Hormone, has said it will vote against Teikoku's proposed merger with Grelan Pharmaceutical (Marketletter December 20, 2004) at the former's special shareholders meeting scheduled for February 25.
"We believe Teikoku is paying an exorbitant price for Grelan shares - more than seven times net asset value and more than 44 times last year's earnings," said James Rosenwald, founder and managing partner of Dalton and portfolio manager of the firm's Japanese Management Buyout Fund. "The proposed merger will do little to strengthen Teikoku's position in the global marketplace and it will actually have a negative impact on shareholder value," he contended.
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