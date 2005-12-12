Danger to patients from weak US Rx system: CU

The US drug safety system has extensive weaknesses that put users of prescription drugs at risk, claims Prescription for Trouble, a study appearing in the January 2006 issue of the US Consumer Union's Consumer Reports.
"Tens of millions of people" may have been unknowingly exposed to rare but serious side effects of 12 relatively common prescription products, as they were undetected or underestimated when the drugs were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it claims. The risks still may not be apparent to some people, as many of these drugs have been advertised directly to consumers and only some carry a "black box" warning - the FDA's most serious label alert.
Products on the CR list (which, it says, may not be exhaustive) are: Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib); estrogen alone or with progestine; Roche's Accutane (isotretinoin); Taro's Ovide (malathion); Pharmacia's Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone injections); Roche's Lariam (mefloquine); AstraZeneca's Crestor (rosuvastatin); GlaxoSmithKline's Serevent (salmeterol); Abbott's Meridia (sibutramine); selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, eg, Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline) and other antidepressants such as Wyeth's Effexor (venlafaxine), particularly in young people; Novartis' Zelnorm (tegaserod); Novartis' Elidel (pimecrolimus); and Fujisawa's Protopic (tacrolimus).
