"Dangerous" Slimming Drugs In Greece

Despite 22 reported deaths in France from the slimming drugs Isomeran (dexfenfluramine) and Ponderal (fenfluramine), they continue to be sold in Greece, reports Avriani, Greece's main investigative daily.

In Greece, Isomeran is sold over the counter, while the more potent Ponderal is theoretically prescription-only, but there are reports of pharmacies selling it OTC. Ponderal is usually prescribed for severe obesity, and is often used by drug abusers. Isomeran is taken together with a diet.