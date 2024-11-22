DANISH OTC MARKET UPDATE

In Denmark, the pharmaceutical industry has learned that the power of good strategies, excellent marketing and skilled personnel cannot compete with the "irrational, inconsistent decisions made overnight by a Minister of Health," says Hans Henrik Raith, managing director of United Nordic Pharma A/S.
He told a conference organized by OTC News in London recently (see also pages 24-25) that the industry's reaction to the Danish Health Ministry's shock decision to switch more than 80 products from prescription to over-the-counter status within seven weeks in the early part of 1989 was one of surprise and panic, with many of the companies involved having little or no experience of handling OTC products. Today, having been forced to give priority to OTCs, the necessity of a separate sales force has been accepted by some firms, although most are "playing around with less competitive alternatives," he said.
Nycomed DAK, Ferrosan and Sterling Health now have separate OTC divisions but most other firms have only a product manager responsible for OTCs, often with inadequate resources and support, he said. Nycomed DAK and Sterling Health will strengthen their positions in the market through new products and by gaining market shares for their existing franchises, but Ferrosan has not been able to take over any major Nordic OTC companies, which leaves it in a difficult position. Meantime, Ciba-Geigy has now set up an OTC group, which has been promoting Otrivin aggressively, and the introduction of the Nicotinelle nicotine patch was supported by full-page newspaper color ads.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze