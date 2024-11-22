Friday 22 November 2024

DANISH OTC MARKET UPDATE

17 May 1992

In Denmark, the pharmaceutical industry has learned that the power of good strategies, excellent marketing and skilled personnel cannot compete with the "irrational, inconsistent decisions made overnight by a Minister of Health," says Hans Henrik Raith, managing director of United Nordic Pharma A/S.

He told a conference organized by OTC News in London recently (see also pages 24-25) that the industry's reaction to the Danish Health Ministry's shock decision to switch more than 80 products from prescription to over-the-counter status within seven weeks in the early part of 1989 was one of surprise and panic, with many of the companies involved having little or no experience of handling OTC products. Today, having been forced to give priority to OTCs, the necessity of a separate sales force has been accepted by some firms, although most are "playing around with less competitive alternatives," he said.

Nycomed DAK, Ferrosan and Sterling Health now have separate OTC divisions but most other firms have only a product manager responsible for OTCs, often with inadequate resources and support, he said. Nycomed DAK and Sterling Health will strengthen their positions in the market through new products and by gaining market shares for their existing franchises, but Ferrosan has not been able to take over any major Nordic OTC companies, which leaves it in a difficult position. Meantime, Ciba-Geigy has now set up an OTC group, which has been promoting Otrivin aggressively, and the introduction of the Nicotinelle nicotine patch was supported by full-page newspaper color ads.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze