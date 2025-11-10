Danish Pharma Industry Boosts Exports

In 1994, Danish pharmaceutical exports amounted to 10.8 billion Danish kroner ($2.01 billion), an increase of 13.9% over 1993, according to MEFA, the Association of Danish Pharmaceutical Industries. The country's total pharmaceutical production amounted to 11.7 billion kroner, some 92.3% of which went to export markets.

The growth in exports was predominantly attributed to hormones and vitamins. Insulin, however, remains the industry's biggest export product, accounting for just over 40%, or 4.34 billion kroner. 81% of Danish exports last year were in the form of finished preparations, with the balance coming from semi-finished products.

Japan Largest Importer According to MEFA, the largest export markets in 1994 were Japan (1.33 billion kroner), Germany (1.00 billion kroner) and Sweden (850 million kroner) , closely followed by the rest of the European Union countries, which took 33.4% of the total, or 3.62 billion kroner, and the USA, with the North American total being 919 million kroner or 8.5%.