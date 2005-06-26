DARPA to fund study of Cortex' CX717

US drugmaker Cortex Pharmaceuticals says that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency of the US Department of Defense is sponsoring a trial of its ampakine attention-booster, CX717. The DARPA study will evaluate cognitive performance and alerting effects of the drug utilizing a simulated nightshift work paradigm. Results from the trial could help confirm and extend the positive findings with the synaptic activity enhancer from a recently-completed evaluation in sleep deprived subjects.
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