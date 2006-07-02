Friday 22 November 2024

Data at the AAPSNB validates Nastech's intranasal platform

2 July 2006

The USA's Nastech Pharmaceutical says that in vitro and in vivo findings with its proprietary intranasal formulation of GLP-1 indicate that the incretin hormone antidiabetic agent can also induce satiety and promote weight loss.

According to data presented at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists National Biotechnology Conference, held in Boston, Massachusetts, intranasal GLP-1 decreased peak glucose concentration in a similar manner to exendin-4 and is responsible for the release of insulin in response to elevated blood glucose following an oral glucose tolerance test. The firm says the findings "support the potential for further development of intranasal GLP-1 as a treatment for type 2 diabetes."

Also presented at the AAPSNB conference were in vitro and in vivo data further validating Nastech's intranasal delivery technology. Formulations of a therapeutic peptide and a particular candidate molecule showed that, after intranasal administration, formulations with a single peptide or pegylated peptide permeation-enhancer produced similar or better bioavailability of the therapeutic peptide in the bloodstream when compared to formulations with multiple small-molecule excipients that have previously demonstrated enhanced bioavailability in the clinic.

