Data show ApoPharma's Ferriprox offers better cardioprotectivity in thalassemia

New data presented at a conference in Dubai suggest that ApoPharma's oral iron-chelating drug Ferriprox (deferiprone) offers patients suffering beta-thalassemia major the best chance of surviving cardiac complications. Currently, two thirds of patients die prematurely from heart failure due to iron-overloaded cardiac muscle cells resulting from repeated blood transfusions, and despite standard chelation treatment.

The standard iron-chelating treatment for decades has been Novartis' Desferal (deferoxamine) which, ideally, requires an eight-hour subcutaneous infusion five times weekly. Compliance outside specialized centers is poor. The oral chelator Ferriprox has been available in Europe since 1999 as second-line therapy for patients unable to tolerate Desferal and since 2004 for those in whom Desferal alone has been inadequate. A new oral iron-chelator from Novartis, Exjade (deferasirox), became available in December 2005 in the USA, following Food and Drug Administration approval (Marketletter November 14), and Switzerland and is awaiting approval in Europe and elsewhere.

Novartis is promoting Exjade in the USA as a more convenient, equally effective alternative to Desferal with an acceptable safety profile likely to improve compliance and therefore survival. In Europe however, it could experience stiff competition from Ferriprox which now has an evidence base to support claims of superior cardioprotectivity over Desferal.