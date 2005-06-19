Data support Eli Lilly's Cymbalta's role in DPNP

Eli Lilly's antidepressant Cymbalta (duloxetine) significantly improved physical, social and emotional functioning, in addition to overall health, in patients with pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, compared with those treated with a sugar pill, according to a pooled analysis of three studies presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held in San Diego, California.

In the pooled analysis of more than 1,000 DPNP patients, those treated with 60mg or 120mg of Cymbalta, given as 60mg either once- or twice-daily, reported significant improvements in all functional components defined in three commonly-used scales: the interference portion of the Brief Pain Inventory, the Short Form 36 and the European Quality of Life Instrument 5D version.