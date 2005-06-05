Data supports Roche's CellCept for liver transplants

Swiss drug major Roche says that data reported in over 90 abstracts presented at the American Transplant Congress in Seattle, USA show that liver transplant patients taking its immunosuppressant CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) experience a range of benefits including: reduced risk of acute rejection; optimal kidney function; less liver fibrosis; and no increased risk of malignancy.

The Basel-headquartered firm noted that its anti-rejection drug is currently prescribed for over half of the global liver transplant population and is the only agent with clinically-indicated survival beneifits for liver, kidney and heart recipients.