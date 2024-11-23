Data With Arris' Asthma Drug

- Preliminary results from a Phase IIa study of ArrisPharmaceutical's tryptase inhibitor, APC-366, for the treatment of asthma, have shown that a significant reduction of 25% in late airway response was seen in treated patients compared to those receiving placebo. Results from a second Phase IIa study to investigate APC-266 in bronchial hyperresponsiveness are expected late this summer. A Phase IIb study of APC-366 in a dry powder inhaler is planned for later this year.
