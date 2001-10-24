Date set for Prilosec patent suit in USA

The lawsuit in which AstraZeneca will defend the US patent position onits blockbuster acid-regulating drug Prilosec (omeprazole) has been scheduled for December 5 in New York. The trial will examine the validity of four patents filed by AstraZeneca which, the company claims, should provide patent protection on its product until 2019. The company's main patent on omeprazole expired in the USA on October 5 (Marketletters passim).
The trial will consolidate the company's charges of patent infringement on three companies, Andrx, Kudco and Genpharm, which have filed to market generic versions of Prilosec in the USA. Meantime, a fourth company, Reddy Cheminor, has requested that its case also be heard in New York, but it has not yet been transferred. An additional patent will be considered in the trial, but in AstraZeneca's case against Andrx only. A pretrial meeting was held on October 22, at which Judge Barbara Jones confirmed the trial date and location.
As the first company to file its generic, Andrx stands to gain six months' marketing exclusivity for its version, providing the generics firms emerge victorious from the trial, which is by no means certain. Meantime, AstraZeneca is reaping the benefit of continued patent protection in the USA, with Prilosec sales dipping just 6% in the third quarter of this year to $1.42 billion (see page 7), while also enjoying a strong showing from the follow-up drug Nexium (esomeprazole), which posted turnover of $168 million.
