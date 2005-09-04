DAVANAT/5-FU Phase II clinical trial initiated

US drugmaker Pro Pharmaceuticals says it has dosed the first colorectal cancer patient in a Phase II clinical trial of its Davanat/5-fluorouracil chemotherapy agent. The drug is under investigation as a third- or fourth-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer patients who show disease progression after undergoing standard chemotherapy regimens.

The group has initiated a multicenter, open-label study, which expects to recruit 33 subjects, to evaluate efficacy and safety of intraveneous use of the product when administered in monthly cycles.

The firm notes that "studies have shown the potential of Davanat alone and in combination with 5-fluorouracil." Phase I data also showed that the combination drug is well-tolerated and stabilized 60% of patients with measurable disease at highest dosage level.