Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Dayra Therapeutics is led by CEO Rami Hannoush, according to U.S. filings.

Dayra’s core focus is on synthetic macrocyclic peptides—engineered cyclic amino-acid chains that aim to deliver the binding precision of biologics while being orally administrable. These molecules seek to access targets that are historically difficult to drug with either small molecules or antibodies.

The company articulates a mission to transform treatment options through oral peptide medicines with strong target engagement and scalable chemistry. Strategy emphasises building a platform for macrocyclic peptides, establishing collaborations and entering indications where oral delivery can expand access.

Dayra has stated its intention to deploy its oral macrocycle platform in partnership settings, exemplified by its disclosed deal with Biogen over orally delivered macrocyclic peptides.

Details on the pipeline remain limited in the public domain. The company emphasises lead programs in oral macrocyclic peptides targeting validated biologic-type targets, with early clinical translation planned. Given its recent incorporation and private status, no confirmed asset is publicly listed in late-phase trials at this time.

In 2025 Dayra was incorporated in Delaware and registered to conduct business in California.

Publicly available data show limited historical funding rounds, consistent with a very early-stage profile.

Looking ahead, Dayra aims to advance its macrocyclic-peptide platform from discovery into translational development, secure further partnering agreements and nominate clinical candidates. Focus areas likely include demonstrating oral bioavailability and target engagement and achieving early human data. As the macrocyclic-peptide sector evolves and investor interest increases, Dayra’s strategy places it among a growing set of modality-focused biotechs seeking to bridge biologics and small molecules.