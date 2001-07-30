De Novo Pharma raises L16.8 million

De Novo Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, UK, has completed a second roundof financing, which has raised just under L16.8 million ($23.9 million). The funding was led by Merlin Biosciences (which invested around L4.5 million), and included groups such as Life Science Partners, Incyte Genomics and Roche. De Novo's technology creates novel, patentable lead molecules as candidates for drug development, and the firm claims to be able to accelerate the discovery process by providing design solutions with which to initiate medicinal chemistry programs.

Chief executive David Bailey said that the genome project has provided scientists "with a tidal wave of molecular information from which the industry is now seeking to develop a new generation of pharmaceutical products." In turn, De Novo's proprietary approaches "add both speed and accuracy to this process, capitalizing on the massive investments that our partners have already made," he noted.

Dr Bailey said that he was particularly pleased to have Roche and Incyte on board, adding that De Novo is looking forward to "developing strategic relationships with these and other companies in the pharmaceutical discovery area." The firm has deals in place with Aventis, British Biotech and Organon.