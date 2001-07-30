De Novo Pharma raises L16.8 million

De Novo Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, UK, has completed a second roundof financing, which has raised just under L16.8 million ($23.9 million). The funding was led by Merlin Biosciences (which invested around L4.5 million), and included groups such as Life Science Partners, Incyte Genomics and Roche. De Novo's technology creates novel, patentable lead molecules as candidates for drug development, and the firm claims to be able to accelerate the discovery process by providing design solutions with which to initiate medicinal chemistry programs.
Chief executive David Bailey said that the genome project has provided scientists "with a tidal wave of molecular information from which the industry is now seeking to develop a new generation of pharmaceutical products." In turn, De Novo's proprietary approaches "add both speed and accuracy to this process, capitalizing on the massive investments that our partners have already made," he noted.
Dr Bailey said that he was particularly pleased to have Roche and Incyte on board, adding that De Novo is looking forward to "developing strategic relationships with these and other companies in the pharmaceutical discovery area." The firm has deals in place with Aventis, British Biotech and Organon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze