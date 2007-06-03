Death sentence for China's SFDA chief signals govt intent against corruption

The former Director of China's State Food and Drug Administration, Zheng Xiaoyu, has been sentenced to death by a Beijing court for "taking bribes and dereliction of duty," despite pleading guilty, according to the Xinhua government-controlled news agency. Mr Zheng and several senior officials at the SFDA were arrested over the past 18 months as part of a government anticorruption crackdown (Marketletters passim).
In addition to the death penalty for the bribery charges, the former SFDA's family has been arrested, according to the China Business News, and the sentence against Mr Zheng includes a seven-year jail term, the loss of all political rights for life and the confiscation of all his personal property. The Xinhua agency stated that it was not known if an appeal would be lodged.
$849,000 in bribes taken
