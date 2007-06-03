Thursday 18 September 2025

Death sentence for China's SFDA chief signals govt intent against corruption

3 June 2007

The former Director of China's State Food and Drug Administration, Zheng Xiaoyu, has been sentenced to death by a Beijing court for "taking bribes and dereliction of duty," despite pleading guilty, according to the Xinhua government-controlled news agency. Mr Zheng and several senior officials at the SFDA were arrested over the past 18 months as part of a government anticorruption crackdown (Marketletters passim).

In addition to the death penalty for the bribery charges, the former SFDA's family has been arrested, according to the China Business News, and the sentence against Mr Zheng includes a seven-year jail term, the loss of all political rights for life and the confiscation of all his personal property. The Xinhua agency stated that it was not known if an appeal would be lodged.

$849,000 in bribes taken

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Oruka Therapeutics
A biotechnology company developing novel biologics for the treatment of chronic skin diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze